Michael O’Callaghan has a passion for running that has seen him hold every New Zealand record from the 100m to a 42km marathon.

His achievements including representing New Zealand and five Paralympic gold medals, five silver and world records.

It’s a passion that has taken the 78-year-old places he would never have visited otherwise.

And it all began as a six-year-old at Wanuiomata Amateur Athletic Club in 1954, continued when he moved to Christchurch in the early 1970s but changed direction after a work place accident in 1977.

It was during that accident he lost part of his right arm.

Michael said he had done things he wouldn’t have, if it wasn’t for the disability the accident left him with.

He had only been in Ashburton a few months working as an agricultural contractor when the accident happened.

‘‘I received 11,000 volts through my body. It went in my right arm and out my ear.”

Micheal was unaware of what had happened. He believes the voltage went through him on the ground, restarting his heart.

He picked himself up and realising something wasn’t right drove his machine in the direction he knew one of the other staff was.

‘‘I was a hell of mess. However something caused me to turn the machine in a different direction otherwise I would have gone into a the irrigation ditch.”

He suffered 80 percent of burns to his body, requiring skin grafts and 13 weeks in hospital.

‘‘I went through hell as I recovered as did my family. My wife and girls along with my mum kept me going.”

‘‘I had the will power to make myself better as at one point they didn’t know if I would survive”

‘‘It wasn’t an easy ride recovering and I did think of giving up on life. It was so painful but I was motivated.”

He joined the then Ashburton Harrier Club in 1978 and by the end of the year was back running but this time motivated to compete at the Paralympics.

While there have been many highlights over the years, three have stood out for him.

Winning two silver medals at the 1984 Paralympic Games in New York, one in the 1500m the other in the 5000m.

“I thought I had the win in the bag and then suddenly someone whizzed past me and won. I did get world records in both event,” Michael said.

‘‘It was great feeling knowing I good enough to represent New Zealand at this level.”

In order to go to the games he had to be in the top ten per cent of the world and qualify in three events.

‘‘I had to do regular time trials in the 1500m and the 5000m.”

‘‘Back in those days, we weren’t professionals. We all had day jobs.”

Micheal had to follow strict training and dietary plans to ensure he was in the best form he could be.

Michael O'Callaghan with his framed silver medals from the 1984 New York Paralympics and the certificate he received from Paralympics New Zealand. Photo: File

Another highlight was in 1986 when he captained the para-athletic team that went to the Far East and South Pacific (FESP) Games for the Disabled Games in Indonesia.

“It was a pretty big responsibility captaining the team. I carried in the flag, represented the team at events and ensured the team was in the right place at the right time.

‘‘They must have been watching me from previous events and looking for someone who was committed, with the right attitude and on the ball, he said.

In 1981, he headed to Australia to compete in the sport as part of the International Year of the Disabled.

Sports people from the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand competed alongside the Australians.

It was successful games for Micheal as he won his first gold medals there.

‘‘My first gold medal was in table tennis. I also got a swimming gold medal,”

He also bought home gold in the ???? (TBC) and a silver in hexatholon.

The following year in Hong Kong at the FESP Games he won gold in the 1500m and 5000m.

In 1987, he was awarded the Wainuiomata Athelic Club sportsman of the year award.

He then took up took up athetics in the summer and harriers in the winter.

He discovered he liked distance running.

The Harriers club, now called Run and Walk Ashburton, celebrated their 75th anniversary earlier this month.

At the celebration Micheal was awarded a life membership

"It’s an achievement to receive the award. I hope I can inspire others to go out and do something,” he said.

Today, he stills runs for about an hour and half each day and takes part in Run and Walk Ashburton events.