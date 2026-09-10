Aerial 1080 drops on just over 23 hectares of the Wilberforce-Mathias area in the Canterbury high country are being planned from mid-September.

Department of Conservation (DOC) national predator control programme manager Peter Morton said the work was being done to protect most at-risk populations of native species, threatened forests and areas of high ecological value operation.

It was one of more than 60 forest sites throughout New Zealand protected in the programme and one under threat by possums.

‘‘The rare forests of kaikawaka/mountain cedar and Hall's totara in the upper tributaries of the Wilberforce and Mathias are nationally significant ecosystems,‘‘ he said.

‘‘These forests are also home to a range of threatened wildlife including kākāriki karaka, karearea/NZ falcon, whio/blue duck/kea and koekoea/long-tailed cuckoo.

‘‘Mature trees of cedar and totara are particularly vulnerable as they are highly palatable species preferred by possums. Recent monitoring show possum numbers are high in these two valleys.’’

The work had involved consultation with hāpu, iwi and key stakeholders including landowners adjacent to the treatment area.

Deer repellent and biodegradable bait pellets were being used over the entire area as done in operations carried out in 2012 and 2018.

‘‘This bait targets rodents and possums. Stoats and feral cats are also controlled through secondary poisoning as they feed on the carcasses of the dead rodents and possums.

‘‘Helicopters will accurately distribute bait across the forest along pre-determined and monitored flight paths. This is the most effective way to control predators in the area due to the vast and rugged terrain.

"Trail camera possum monitoring will be undertaken before and after the post operation to measure its effectiveness.‘‘

DOC was working with New Zealand Deer Stalkers Association to develop a community agreement to undertake ground predator control to compliment aerial 1080 operations in the future, he said.

But it would take time to develop the scale needed to protect native species between the aerial 1080 operations.

The 1080 drop was planned for the first clear weather window between mid-September and the end of November.

Morton said research was ongoing to develop tools and methodology to prevent risks to native species such as kea.

But sustained predator control had seen ‘‘a big increase in breeding success for birds, and less chicks and adults are eaten by predators’’.

‘‘The forest canopy is healthier with less pressure from possums stripping leaves and eating new shoots.

‘‘With less rats competing for food sources like seeds, there's more food available for native species. This also enables more seeds to germinate, better enabling forest recovery.’’

The bait was also dyed green to reduce its appeal to birds and the minimum amount applied to provide an effective predator control operation.