Mid Canterbury Hammers have winning the ‘Log o’ Wood’ in their sights when they take on Otago in a Ranfurly Shield challenge at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park tomorrow afternoon.

Mid Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Kenny Addison said this is a huge thing for Mid Canterbury rugby.

"Some players never get to challenge for the shield in their whole career.”

Named as the Hammers captain this week Declan McCormack said they are not there just to make up the numbers, “we are going to have a red hot crack at it, it’s a good way to start the year,” he said.

"This is going to be a hell of an occasion. It’s not often you get to play in a Ranfurly Shield match, let-alone have the chance to win one,”

"I have been looking forward to this all year.”

Head coach Matt Winter is equally as excited to face the blue and gold’s, and knows Mid Canterbury are in a good place having put in plenty of training since May.

He said the team named has the right combination of experience and youth; giving a noticeable depth to the squad.

“We have a good mix of returning players who have played a good number of games and five new caps who bring youthful energy.”

Winter knows shield nerves could play a part and has been working with the players in the lead up.

"It’s about taking that nervous energy and channelling it into excitement and giving emotions somewhere to go,” he said.

Declan McCormack, the freshly named Hammers captain, says he is honoured to be challenging for the Log o' Wood tomorrow. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

McCormack said the key was to treat it like any other game.

"There is definitely more of a mental edge maybe than what we are used to playing for in the back of everyone's mind, but we’re up for it and it will be a good day.”

McCormack knows the Hammers will be put under pressure a few times tomorrow, but said that happens in every game.

"It’s about how we deal with it, we need to keep calm and move on to the next job.”

McCormack only returned to New Zealand last week after moving to England in November last year to play rugby for the Beaconsfield Rugby Club in Buckinghamshire. They coincidentally also play in green and gold colours.

he said playing from November to April he has enjoyed the experience and it had reignited his passion for the sport.

“I want to play as much rugby as I can before the body gives out.”

Winter agreed the lead up to this game is pretty much as same as any other, however coming so early in the season meant across over with the players club commitments.

"We have asked a lot of these players who have had club trainings Tuesdays and Thursdays and since May training on grass or in the gym four nights a week with us.”

Winter said thankfully they have had a reasonable run as far as injuries go.

"Rugby is a contact sport so players have gathered up a few niggles, but nothing major and they came through the weekend unscathed.”

Addison said he is encouraged by the numbers of Mid Canterbury supporters heading south this week and looking forward to a ‘sea of green and yellow’ on the sidelines.

Making sure the Luisetti Seeds Watters’ Cup finals and the shield challenge didn’t cross over took some planning.

Mid Canterbury Rugby Union operations and competition manager Anna Johnson said the Watters’ Cup season was started a week early, so Hammers’ players were available for club finals.

“The team selection and squad training were also brought forward,” she said.

Mid Canterbury last challenged for the shield against Canterbury at the Ashburton Showgrounds in 2017. The Hammers lost 7-69.