Regional council chair Dr Deon Swiggs says he's proud of his organisation's performance, including a significant drop in consent processing times.

Environment Canterbury came under fire in 2023 and 2024 for its backlog of consents, with only a quarter processed on time.

However, the latest annual report for 2025-26 showed the council processed 83.6 per cent of consents within the statutory timeframes, up from 62.1 per cent last year.

Swiggs said 98.7 per cent of consents lodged since January have been processed on time.

‘‘It’s a huge step up from where we have been in the past due to the investment we have put in.

‘‘Giving certainty to people that when they need to lodge an application, it will be processed in a timely manner is essential.’’

Reflecting on the annual report, which was adopted last week , Swiggs told Local Democracy Reporting he was "proud" of the council’s result.

‘‘I’m determined that whatever happens, this organisation is fit for purpose and fit for the future, and we may even get into a position where they won’t want to change it.’’

Elected regional councils could be abolished under proposed reforms, although the Government has paused making a decision on creating new unitary councils until after the election.

ECan administers more than 26,000 active resource consents, more than any other regional council.

Three years ago, the council put in extra resources to address a growing backlog of consents and improve its processes.

The replacement of the Resource Management Act will allow for more permitted activities, but Swiggs said he did not expect there to be a significant reduction in the number of regional resource consents.

‘‘Permitting for water and environmental management will still need to be consented.’’

Swiggs said the council had also reduced council debt by $10m to $81m, and had a lower than expected average rate rise, at 2.4 per cent

The council had originally forecast a rise of 17.2 per cent.

It had cut costs through finding efficiencies, deferring some projects, and attracting less co-funding for public transport from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

In the year ahead, Swiggs said he wanted regional councils to be a part of the conversation of local government reform to ensure their role in issues such as in flood resilience, environment management and public transport were fully understood.