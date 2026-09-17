Former students from the Ashburton Technical High School agricultural class of 1961 got together this month.

They had a guided tour of the new extension at the Ashburton Aviation Museum, and an evening meal in Ashburton.

It’s become an annual event of late, said organiser and class member Philip Crozier.

He said 19 former classmates, plus partners, had a two-hour visit to the aviation museum where they were taken around the premises, and its extension, before having lunch in the new space.

‘‘We stayed there for most of the day, and another 15 turned up at Noble 600 in the evening,’’ he said.

‘‘It was a good turnout as far as we were concerned.’’

Next year, he said the focus will be on celebrating a couple of special milestone anniversaries which could be held at the same venue.

‘‘Next year we’ll all be 80, and it will be 66 years since we started Tech,’’ he said.

‘‘They have got a great facility out there now,’’ Philip said, of the museum.

He was keen to visit again, and do more meandering around its many exhibits.

Philip said of the original 47 classmates, under the teaching instruction of the late Bill Corbett, there had been just one person who they had not heard from since.

It was George Brown who they understood was living on the West Coast.

He’s playing hard to catch, he said.

While most still lived in Mid Canterbury, all took up work in the rural sector in one form or another, Philip said.

And aside from the absent West Coaster, just four others lived out of town.

They were in Auckland, Nelson, Picton and Napier.

‘‘It was just great. Of all the people, about 12 didn’t make it. But I gave them a run down on who didn’t get there.’’

It was a day of catch up, he said.

In 2024, the former classmates joined forces to boost funds set aside for an Ashburton College scholarship.

Twenty-six of them chipped in a total of $10,000 to boost an existing scholarship fund from the school to create the Ashburton College Bill Corbett Agricultural Scholarship and Trophy, named after their former teacher.

Presented annually, the scholarship is managed by Advance Ashburton Community Foundation.