If not for an eagle-eyed Methven Red Cross staff member a scrapbook of the August 1973 “big snow” could have been lost forever.

It’s been deemed an invaluable piece of history.

Methven Museum archivist Angela Grieve said donated items were always checked and she was informed when something could be of interest to the museum.

"Books like this are invaluable to have in our collection, they bring back so many memories and preserve history,” Angela said.

The scrapbook delighted residents at Methven Central Care Home when she showed it to them, she said.

"They just loved it and in particular the pictures of the animals.”

Put together by Methven residents, the late Ernie Husband, his late wife Neroli, and aided by their then-11-year old daughter Jenny, the scrapbook’s newspaper clippings provided a glimpse into how destructive the four feet (1.22m) of snow really was.

The articles speak of entombed sheep, residents without power for weeks, people trapped in their homes, helicopters and tractors and the army being called in to help.

Angela’s husband Roger said he was working for Staveley Lime Company at the time.

"We couldn’t do anything so Brownie sent us uptown to see if we could help out.”

Roger was put to work loading hay on to a helicopter and delivering feed to stranded stock in the in the foothills.

Because he used to work on the Hart’s farm in Pudding Hill, Roger said he was nominated to act as pilots navigator and point out the farm boundaries.

“I made out I could see, but I didn’t have a clue once I got up there, it was just a big white out.”

“I could sort of see where the top road would have been under the snow, so I worked it out from there.”

Roger said they buzzed around and released hay from the sling under the helicopter.

"It would fall down amongst some cattle and then we could go back, land in Methven’s Kilworth Street, and get some more hay.”

Angela said a memory that had stayed with her was how quiet Methven was.

"No one could drive anywhere, we had to put on gumboots, warm clothes and walk everywhere.”

She also remembers soup - lots of soup.

"We all ate so much soup,” she said.

What happened?

NIWA’s Historic Weather Events Catalogue recorded there was severe stock losses from the big snow in August of 1973, totalling more than 133,000 sheep and 4100 cattle.

The snow depth measured up to 1.22m deep in Ashburton District, with the depth in Methven 61cm and Mt Hutt 180cm.

The snow was the result of a slow moving, low pressure system which moved over North Otago and Canterbury from the south and west.

It was embedded in a cold southwesterly airstream. Snow fell from August 5 to 7.

It was the heaviest snowfall in Canterbury and North Otago since July 1945.

Major severe snowstorms which followed for Mid Canterbury included 1992, 2006 and 2012.