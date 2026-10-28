The price of diesel may have increased six-fold since Graeme Bentley and his father-in-law Les Emerson took over the reins at Ashburton Taxis.

But their enjoyment of the work, and the people they transport, is just as fresh as it was 20 years ago, when they bought the business.

The industry has faced many challenges - fuel prices have gone up and the number of people partying into the wee hours has gone down.

Twenty years ago, diesel cost 59.9 cents per litre.

Now, it’s around $3.19 a litre.

Fuel is the biggest expense but only a partial part of expenses for any transport business, Graeme said.

“You’ve just got to carry on with what you do. We’ve got a good (rapport) with a lot of clients. It’s like anything, if the clients like your service, they keep with you.”

It was not that many years ago that the night shift workload helped carry the day shift, Les said.

But that had changed.

Day shifts were now much busier.

“There’s a lot more older, retired people in the community than 20 years ago,” Graeme said, as a possible reason.

Eftpos, paywave card payments were now as common as people paying directly via their phones.

Cash use was fewer and far between.

Graeme and Les have each been driving for Ashburton Taxis for more than 25 years.

Les started in July 2001 and Graeme four months later.

When the chance to become owner/operators came up in 2003 they took it and then bought the business outright in November 1, 2006.

Now, Graeme and his wife Sharee, and Les, her father, have joint ownership.

Since then Les’s wife Shirley, and grand daughters Samantha and Crystal Bentley have taken up driving positions.

They each have a role to play in the company and work to their strengths.

In total, there are 13 full time, part time and casual staff working different hours throughout the week, although it's no longer a 24/7 operation.

“It’s just a combination of what we need at the time,” Graeme said.

And they are still mourning the death of their long time employee, and friend, Sheryl Seque, who passed way in July.

She had worked in the industry for 30 years.

The company’s drivers are the eyes and ears of the community used by police for missing or wandering people — mostly elderly — and trusted movers of people.

“The police know who we are, if they are looking for someone they just ring us to let us know,” Graeme said.

"Just because it’s a small community.”

Ashburton Taxis co-owners, from left, Sharee and Graeme Bentley, and Les and Shirley Emerson. Photo Toni Williams

The crew have had plenty of laughs in the past 20 years and met a lot of nice people. Photo: Toni Williams

The drivers — five of whom are non family — are behind the wheel from 6am to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, then 6am to 2am Thursday and anytime Friday and Saturday.

They are not paid on commission or as owner/operators.

Over the years, there had been some market competition in town as well as more companion or community driving services.

The Total Mobility Scheme - available to people with long-term impairment — helps people travel independently and stay connected in the community. It is funded through Environment Canterbury and Waka Kotahi.

Many regulars used the scheme for grocery shopping, to get to activities or appointments.

“There’s been quite a few laughs, ah,” Shirley said.

Les agreed.

"We’ve met a lot of nice people," he said.

Shirley does administration and takes blood to Christchurch for laboratory testing.

She said the service was also about community-minded with drivers keeping an eye on their elders.

"If (clients) are not where they are meant to be, it’s passed on," Graeme said.

“Because we are involved with Total Mobility we are involved with all the agencies,” Les said.

The years have seen them booked to transport people, drive luxury cars, collect stranded businessmen, as well as spend four days inside the red zone after the Christchurch earthquakes, transporting television equipment for a national broadcaster.

The television crew wanted someone to stick with their gear and when they landed in Ashburton, due to Christchurch Airport being out of action, they called for a cab.

We loaded up one van and a car, and went through to Christchurch, Graeme said.

Les and Graeme did alternate shifts.

Sharee did one shift, but said that was enough.

The crew have many interesting recollections, some printable, many not.

They lament the loss of big annual events such as the Boxing Day races and the Harness Jewels racing event.

They were big drawcards to the district.

“Those nights, we just couldn’t get enough people out there to take people home. You just couldn’t cope with it, it was huge,” Graeme said.

“It was a big loss for this town.”

Some things on the other hand had not changed; intoxication, escapades and plenty of fly-on-the-wall anecdotes.

“There are certain things we probably shouldn’t talk about,” Graeme said.