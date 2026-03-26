The Timaru Boys’ High School rowing squad are competing at the Maadi Regatta this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A remarkable act of generosity has made this year’s Maadi Regatta all the more exciting for Timaru Boys’ High School.

The 24-strong squad were accompanied to the regatta, which began on Monday at Lake Ruataniwha, by a brand new carbon reverse-rigged eight from Lazlo Boats.

Funds to fully purchase the boat were given to the squad by TBHS old boy Bruce Lund as a bequest from the estate of his late wife Natalie — a former hairdressing client of TBHS rowing coach Brian Smith.

The cutting-edge vessel represents a significant boost for the programme and will be raced at the season's biggest event.

The boys chosen to row the eight, which has been named the Natalie J, at the Maadi Regatta are Cooper Gordon (stroke), George Talbot, Josh Sadler, Charlie Cooper, Harry Shearer, Baxter Hopa-Parke, Louis O'Sullivan, Tim Bartlett and cox Ned Brown.

Heading into Maadi, the team recently delivered an impressive performance at the South Island Secondary Schools Rowing regatta earlier this month, overcoming challenging weather conditions to produce some outstanding results — particularly in the U17 division.

After strong winds disrupted racing on the regatta’s first day, calmer conditions came on the following days, which allowed the crews to show their abilities.

George Talbot, claimed gold in the U17 single sculls and the success did not stop there with TBHS also securing three silver medals.

Timaru Boys’ High School rower George Talbot took home the gold medal in the Boys U17 Single Scull at the recent South Island Secondary Schools Rowing regatta. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Josh Sadler, Baxter Hopa-Parke, Stirling Heffernan, Murphey Hopa-Parke, and cox Ned Brown in the U16 coxed four, Tim Bartlett, Louis O'Sullivan, George Talbot, Cooper Gordon, and cox Ned Brown in the U17 coxed four, and Cooper Gordon and Tim Bartlett in the U17 pair.

A further highlight came with a bronze medal in the U17 coxed quad sculls, featuring George Talbot, Tim Bartlett, Charlie Cooper, Cooper Gordon, and cox Ned Brown.

In total, the squad collected one gold, three silver and one bronze medal, alongside several top-five finishes in A finals and many squads making and doing well in B finals.

Guiding the squad are assistant coach Mac Brown and long-serving coach Brian Smith, whose contribution to rowing and youth development was recognised in the New Year's Honours List.

His commitment had also been acknowledged locally, with Timaru Motors providing him the loan of a Ford Ranger for the rowing season.

With strong recent results, quality coaching and the addition of new equipment, the TBHS rowing squad enters Maadi with confidence and momentum.

Backed by a supportive community and driven by a commitment to excellence, the team is well positioned to again make its mark on the national stage.