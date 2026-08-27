An artist’s impression of the proposed Abbeyfield House for North Canterbury is attracting positive feedback, Valda Reveley, chair of Abbeyfield Waimakariri Inc says.

Mrs Reveley and deputy chair Richard Tolan have worked closely with Abbeyfield’s property arm over many months on the design and are “thrilled’’ with the artist’s impression of the building which will be home to 14 independent seniors in Kingsbury Avenue.

“It will sit well in the established neighbourhood, and with a bus stop right outside, our residents will be able to continue taking part in community activities, something we encourage at all existing 16 Abbeyfield houses in New Zealand,” Valda adds.

The 14 ensuite studios will have internal and external access. There will be a laundry in each of the two wings, a meeting room, kitchen, large pantry, combined communal dining-living room, storage room and an office.

“The Abbeyfield model of senior housing provides a warm, suitable, well-maintained home, shared household costs and nutritious meals, companionship, and the peace of mind that comes from living in a safe and supportive community.

“There is no capital entry charge, and when compared with the combined cost of maintaining a home independently, and the challenges of living alone, Abbeyfield represents exceptional value,” Mrs Reveley says.

The release comes on the back of the Waimakariri District Council’s news it and Abbeyfield have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to progress the council-owned reserve site in Kingsbury Ave, Rangiora, through its legal processes.

“The three arms of Abbeyfield – our committee, Abbeyfield NZ and Abbeyfield Properties Ltd – have collectively worked hard alongside the council to reach this step towards confirming the proposed site, and now we wait until the appropriate statutory processes are conducted,” said Mrs Reveley.