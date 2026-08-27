A frustrating series of thefts has turned into an inspiring example of great local initiative and community generosity.

Following the theft of several solar bollard lights were installed throughout Amberley last year, a local resident and retired alarm and electrical technician, came up with an innovative solution to help prevent future thefts.

This solution was to incorporate a powered alarm system into the lights themselves, creating a tamper-resistant lighting system to deter would-be thieves while helping protect valuable community assets.

Over the past year, the local resident has been working behind the scenes to retrofit the bollard lights with the new alarm systems, typically installing four or five units at a time.

South Ward Community Board chair Geoff Shier said without the great local input from the resident, this well-used pathway would have remained unlit or alternatively required the installation of traditional streetlight poles.

Mr Shier emphasised people must not assume it’s “just a car” if one of the alarms goes off, and the police should be made aware.

He said the alarms do what they’re supposed to do – prevent tampering hands.

“We've been able to restore all the solar lighting along this path, increasing safety and usability,” said Shier.

Mayor Marie Black was impressed with the foresight and generosity to overcome this issue, creating a positive outcome.

“What a fantastic practical approach utilising technical knowledge and the sharing of expertise and time,” said Mayor Black.