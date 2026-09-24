Blue skies, the aroma of the barbecue, and outstanding grassroots rugby set the tone last Saturday, as Mandeville Sports Centre played host to the third annual Ohoka Rugby Club Year 7/8 Festival.

The festival has built a strong reputation for bringing young players together.

While past tournaments featured teams traveling from as far as Australia and Counties, this year’s edition had a distinctly local flavour.

Host club Ohoka welcomed all first-time festival attendees—including Saracens, Ashley, and two squads from Rolleston (the Hawks and Eagles)—to celebrte a day of North Canterbury and regional junior rugby.

Field 3 at Mandeville was in peak condition, looking like a absolute picture thanks to the hard work of MSC groundskeeper Dan Burrell. That top-tier surface set the stage for a full day of action, where the quality of play was matched only by the fantastic sportsmanship on display.

The games were contested in excellent spirit from the opening kickoff at 9am right through to the final whistle late in the afternoon.

Rolleston deserves a massive shout-out for bringing two young, nuggety sides who embodied the heart of grassroots rugby, never throwing in the towel and battling hard in every single fixture.

Adding to the fixture's was the presence of official Canterbury Rugby referees, whose contribution ensured every match was played fairly, safely, and fluidly, allowing the kids to simply enjoy their footy.

While the scoreboard kept track of the games, the true takeaway of the day was the camaraderie on and off the field. Parents, supporters, and players mingling around the sidelines in the sunshine, with the festival once again proving to be a standout celebration to cap off the junior rugby season.