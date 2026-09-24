Candidates standing in the Waimakariri and Kaikōura electorates in the upcoming General Election are invited to submit a profile for publication in the North Canterbury News.

Profiles should be 200 to 250 words and outline:

Your election platform and key priorities. The main issues affecting the electorate you are standing in. The issues you would seek to address in Parliament if elected.



Profiles must be received by 12 noon on October 12 to be included in the North Canterbury News election advertising feature, which will be published on October 15.

Please send profiles to info@ncnews.co.nz.