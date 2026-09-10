Kaikōura residents and ratepayers are being encouraged to have their say on the town’s future economic development.

The Kaikōura District Council will seek feedback on its draft 50-year economic development strategy and a five-year action plan (2026-31) to implement it.

Council’s corporate services senior manager Peter Kearney said the action plan provides some targets, and will give the new strategy ‘‘some legitimacy’’.

‘‘The strategy is the result of some great collaboration between the community and the council.

‘‘We weren’t expecting the amount of responses that we got, so we’ve made some changes from that feedback and now we want to hear from the community to ensure the strategy can live on for 50 years.’’

The council previously sought feedback from the community in March, following a survey and stakeholder engagement last year.

It received 16 submissions, which led to changes to the draft strategy and the development of a five-year action plan.

Taking it off-road . . . The Whale Trail is gradually weaving its way between Picton and Kaikōura. Photo: Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust

Mr Kearney said there was no budget for the strategy and action plan, but it would be considered during next year’s Long Term Plan deliberations.

‘‘It’s about making sure it’s low cost, but adds value.

‘‘We already have some runs on the board with things like the walking and riding strategy, the Wakatu Quay project and the Whale Trail, and this strategy supports all of that.’’

The draft economic development strategy provides a long-term vision for Kaikōura through to 2075 with four strategic priorities, including housing and wellbeing, developing a diverse, year-round economy, a resilient economy, and ‘‘connected, liveable and environmentally rich places’’.

The action plan sets out 26 actions for the council to work on with community partners including Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, Enterprise North Canterbury, Destination Kaikōura, local businesses and Government agencies.

Consultation will be open from September 21 to October 26, with hearings scheduled for November 11.

Wildlife . . . Kaikōura has reputation for its stunning wildlife, including whales. Photo: Ashlin Donaldson, Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute

The council is also consulting on its draft local alcohol policy, which proposes retaining the existing trading hours, with licensed premises, including cafes, bars and restaurants, allowed to be open from 8am to 2am.

Off-licence premises, such as bottle stores, can be open from 8am to 10pm.

Proposed changes include requiring events with 400 or more attendees to have an alcohol management plan and crowd control measures.

Submissions on the local alcohol policy are open until October 2.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.