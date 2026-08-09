Three people who stepped up to serve their community were recognised at a special mayoral afternoon tea last week.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon took the opportunity to thank King’s Birthday Honours recipients Neville Atkinson, Bob Norrish and Jenny Hughey in the Rangiora council chambers on Wednesday, July 29.

‘‘Receiving a King’s Honour is one of New Zealand’s highest forms of recognition, reflecting years of commitment, service and generosity.

‘‘It is people who step forward when something needs doing that remind us of what community really looks like.’’

Former Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson received a King’s Service Medal.

Mr Atkinson reflected on the Waimakariri district’s recovery from the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

‘‘It was a difficult time in this district to come back above to where we were before.

‘‘Nobody achieves anything unless they do it together.’’

Former Oxford Area School principal Bob Norrish was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

He reflected on the last 10 years, where he has filled in at schools around the South Island.

‘‘Waimakariri and its communities has been my benchmark in how communities interact with their schools.

‘‘Waimakariri is a great place to live, to bring up children and to educate them.’’

Former Environment Canterbury (ECan) chairperson Jenny Hughey was also made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

She said ECan has been successful because of its relationships with the other Canterbury councils, including Waimakariri.

‘‘I’m very proud of what everybody has done.’’

Waimakariri-based Labour List MP Dan Rosewarne also spoke and paid tribute to the families of the three recipients.

‘‘We need to remember the time they spend away from home, missing out on family events.

‘‘Days like today are an opportunity to recognise their families and the sacrifices they make.’’