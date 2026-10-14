Vege plants for sale will not be the only attraction at Kaiapoi Community Garden’s annual Spring Plant Sale on Sunday, November 1.

The event this year is titled Cakes, Teas and Tunes so a cuppa, delicious home made baking and music are also on the menu.

Keen gardeners will be able to buy healthy locally grown seedlings to plant out their vege gardens at very reasonable prices, and grown by experts.

The plants are sought after, especially the more exotic ones such as tomatoes called Black Krim, yellow tomatoes and the NZ Pink, a famous pumpkin shape, and tasty beefsteak type tomato.

Along with the usual reliable salad seedlings or for those with an adventurous streak, the more unusual vegetable seedlings are worth giving a go.

If you like it hot there are habanerro and cayenne pepper seedlings too.

The KCG runs workshops during the year, educating gardeners and those interested in healthy eating in not only how to grow fruit and veges, but also how to preserve the produce.

The preserves stall is another drawcard for their tasty pickles, chutneys and jams at reasonable prices.

Co-ordinator Cassandra May hopes people will stay and enjoy the easy listening music from Magic with a nice cup of tea, and delicious treats to eat, while enjoying the ambience of the garden.