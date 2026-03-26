Encourage the young people in your life to enrol to ensure their right to be heard in this year’s General Election is protected. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

At the Y Central South Island, we often talk about ‘‘investing in the next generation’’.

It’s a phrase that sits at the heart of our mahi, from our driver licensing programmes, our education programmes, our employment pathway programmes to our youth development initiatives.

Te Whakangao i te Reanga ā Mua — Investing in the Next Generation — is not just a slogan; it is a commitment to ensuring our young people have the tools they need to navigate the world.

As we approach the 2026 general election, there is one investment that costs nothing but carries a value beyond measure: supporting our rangatahi to enrol and vote.

Recent data from the Electoral Commission paints a sobering picture of our current landscape.

As of February 2026, only 54% of eligible 18 to 24-year-olds were enrolled to vote.

When you compare that to the 94% enrolment rate for those in the 60 to 64 age bracket, the gap is glaring.

In our region — from Christchurch down to North Otago — we see first-hand the passion our young people have for their communities.

They care about the cost of housing, the health of our environment, and the availability of local mental health support.

Yet, without being on the electoral roll, that passion doesn't translate into the power to change the system.

Voting is the fundamental way we ensure our ‘‘village’’ looks after everyone.

When young people don’t vote, the youth voice becomes a whisper in Parliament.

By encouraging a son, daughter, grandchild, friend or mentee to enrol, you aren't telling them who to vote for; you are ensuring their right to be heard is protected.

Decisions made today about climate change and education debt will affect them for the next 50 years!

It is vital to tell your young person the rules have changed.

Under recent electoral law updates, the deadline to enrol is now October 25, 2026, which is strictly 13 days before Election Day on November 7.

In previous years, many relied on enrolling on the day.

That ‘‘safety net’’ is gone. If they aren't on the roll by the deadline, they lose their say.

The Y believes in Whakamana Takata, Whakamana Taiohi (“Through empowering the mana of people, we empower the mana of youth”).

Sometimes, all a young person needs is a nudge from a trusted adult to bridge the gap between ‘‘caring’’ and ‘‘acting’’.

Have the kōrero: ask them if they’ve thought about the election.

Check the stats: remind them that every unenrolled person makes the youth voice quieter.

Make it easy: direct them to vote.nz, it takes five minutes with a New Zealand driver’s licence or passport.

Let’s ensure every young person in our region has the power of their voice to make long and lasting change for their future.