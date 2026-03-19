Claiming their first-ever tournament title over the weekend were Jack Priddle (left) and Phil Quinn. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Experience met execution at the Kia Toa 2x4x2 Pairs, as Jack Priddle and Phil Quinn proved that championship form has no expiration date. The pair sent shockwaves through the field, dismantling a lineup of heavyweight skips to claim their first-ever tournament title.

Priddle and Quinn remained unbeaten throughout the two-day event, showcasing a clinical brand of bowls that left some of the region’s most formidable skips searching for answers.

The pair systematically outplayed the heavy-hitting combinations led by Jason Rhodes, Dave Keeley and Craig Ridden. With the title within reach, they faced the ultimate final-round test against Des Shea and Michael Leonard. Priddle and Quinn stayed composed, winning with ease and proving that their fun-loving approach to the game is backed by world-class grit.

The powerhouse West End duo of Dave Kitchen and Ross Hinton secured second place. Despite an incredible season of form from West End bowlers, they were haunted by a single loss to Jason Rhodes and Nick Scriggins, finishing just behind the Kia Toa champions. The Temuka Magpies’ Dave Keeley and Merv Holland rounded out the top three with a solid two-win performance.

Results: 1st Phil Quinn and Jack Priddle (Kia Toa) — 4 wins, 26 ends, plus 21; 2nd Dave Kitchen and Ross Hinton (West End) — 3 wins, 26 ends, plus 24; 3rd Dave Keeley and Merv Holland (Temuka) — 2 wins, 24 ends, plus 18.

Alan Wilkinson and Jim Kane were the stars of the Division 2 Plate event, finishing with a massive +39 point differential after a comfortable final-round win over Max Swain and Robin Kirby.

The sentimental favourites, ‘‘club heroes’’ and part-time specialists Mick O’Neill and Stu Young snatched second place in a high-octane nailbiter against Jim Vevers and Ants Foley. Jarrod Barker and Bruce Scott rounded out the podium in third.

Division 2 results: 1st Alan Wilkinson and Jim Kane (Kia Toa) — 4 wins, 25 ends, plus 39; 2nd Mick O’Neill and Stu Young (Kia Toa) — 4 wins, 24 ends, plus 24; 3rd Jarrod Barker and Bruce Scott (Composite) — 2.5 wins, 21 ends, plus 2.

— Richie Kerr