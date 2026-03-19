Auditions are open up for the musical Come From Away. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What would you do if the world suddenly arrived on your doorstep?

That’s exactly what happened in the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on September 11, 2001.

In a matter of hours, an ordinary day became extraordinary when 38 passenger planes carrying thousands of travellers from across the globe were unexpectedly diverted to Gander’s big-city size airstrip.

Stranded far from home, the passengers found a community willing to welcome them.

With a vibrant Celtic-inspired score blending folk and rock, the musical Come From Away tells the story of how the people of Gander opened their homes, kitchens — and hearts — to thousands of strangers.

Culture clashes and language barriers quickly melted away as an entire town worked together to show the world what kindness truly looked like.

Now, the South Canterbury Drama League brings that incredible true story to life on Timaru’s Playhouse stage and local performers are being invited to audition for the upcoming show.

A new and exciting creative team of Petrina Chisholm (director and choreographer fresh from a national tour of Menopause the Musical) and Catherine Carr (musical director) encouraged new and experienced performers to get involved.

“Come from Away shares the stories of what unfolded over the next five days after the planes land,” Ms Chisholm said.

“We are looking for people who love to perform, sing, and share stories.’’

Auditions will consist of learning, memorising and performing a section of song and portion of script, provided by SCDL and may include a small amount of workshopping.

‘‘If you are interested, I fully encourage you to come along and audition!

‘‘This is a show that stays in your heart, long after it is over.”

Catherine Carr echoed that sentiment.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with the South Canterbury Drama League community on the upcoming production of Come From Away.

“Community theatre has a special way of bringing people together and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with such a passionate and talented group.

‘‘My last major production was Kinky Boots in 2024 with Act Three Productions in Palmerston North, which was an amazing experience and I’m thrilled to be part of another show that celebrates storytelling, music and community spirit.”

Pre-audition workshops and auditions are coming in the second week of April.

Email jill@specialevents.co.nz for an audition information pack.

Come From Away is onstage in late July/early August, at the Playhouse on Church St.