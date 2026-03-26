The winning grade 4B drum corps are (back row, from left) Blair Phimister, Charlotte McArthur, Tiffany Gilchrist, AJ Johnston, Kieran McGarrity, Cameron Blogg, (front, from left) Annabel McArthur, TJ Kotua-Tekoronga, Isla Eng and Wiremu Kotua-Tekoronga. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A busy year for the South Canterbury Highland Pipe band culminated over the weekend with success at the New Zealand championships in Inglewood.

The band came home with first place in drumming, second place in bass and tenor, as well as fourth place overall in grade 4B.

There were 14 bands in their grade and their drumming points were better than several higher grade bands.

Pipe major William McArthur said the band had worked tirelessly, with a clean sweep in drumming all season and the band winning the Dunedin centre contest back in February.

Mr McArthur said he was very proud of the band and that it was great to see so many youth playing at a high standard.

The South Canterbury Highland Pipe Band at the New Zealand championships at TET Stadium Inglewood.

‘‘It’s really great fun going on these trips and seeing everyone making friends with people from other bands around the country and getting to catch up with them.’’

The band has had an interesting and varied programme during the year with Christmas and Anzac Day parades, school visits, band contests and rest-home performances.

Piping and drumming is very strong in South Canterbury at present with juvenile band as well.

The band will hold an open day at its rooms at 2 Turnbull St this Sunday.

People who are interested in learning an instrument are welcome to call in 11am-2pm.

‘‘If this sounds like something you’d be interested in getting involved in, feel free to come along.’’