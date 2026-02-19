Players compete at last year’s Table Tennis New Zealand Qualifier 2 South Island tournament. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For the second year in succession South Canterbury will host the Table Tennis New Zealand (TTNZ) allocated Qualifier 2 South Island tournament.

Held on Saturday and Sunday, the tournament gives competitive players the opportunity to gain access to represent New Zealand teams in the sport.

This a rare opportunity to see top players in action.

Last year the standard was very high with seven players travelling down from Auckland to compete.

This year there are several players entered from Auckland, some of them quite young.

The South Canterbury Open will be held in conjunction with the qualifier and there is a novice grade in the programme to cater to junior players.

We are fortunate once again to have the South Island development officer run the computer software programme for the tournament.

Anyone is welcome to come and see top players in action at the Qualifiers tournament.

The South Canterbury club has also committed to TTNZ Women and Girl’s ‘‘Have a go sessions’’ on Saturday March 7 from 10am-1pm and from 1pm-4pm anyone is welcome to come and have a go.

Bats and balls will be provided and there will be an official player on hand to attend to any queries or suggest any tips for those that want some. — David Butler.