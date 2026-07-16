A Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands at the Pleasant Point golf course. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A paramedic on the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is calling on the community to step up and join its life-saving mission through Back to Base.

"Every day, every mission, we set out to save lives. But we cannot do it alone, we need our community behind us," said Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care paramedic Cameron Horner in a statement.

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopters have taken off on 324 missions in the first six months of this year, with 22% of those missions to South Canterbury.

Mr Horner said rescue missions were growing in complexity and crews were now able to deliver more advanced care than ever before.

"Rescue helicopter crews today deliver a level of care that ten years ago we never dreamed would be possible in the remote environments we find ourselves in.

"We’re delivering more comprehensive care and improving patient outcomes, but that requires an enormous investment — and that’s where we need help.

"We need our community to take up the challenge and help us get Back to Base."

Back to Base is a community fundraising movement happening this August by the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

Participants challenge themselves to cover the distance equivalent to a real rescue helicopter mission.

The Back to Base distances range from 9km, the distance from Christchurch Hospital back to base, up to 145km, the distance of a Fox Glacier mission.

Alternatively, participants can set their own targets.

"It’s simple. Choose your distance, gather your support crew and get moving through August. Every kilometre you cover will be supporting the life-saving work of the rescue helicopter crew," Mr Horner said.

There are 43 crew who work across the Canterbury and West Coast Rescue Helicopter Service, operated by GCH Aviation.

For all of them physical fitness, and the mental strength that comes from that, is vital for their job.

"The rescue crews turn up on people’s darkest days. The Back to Base challenge captures the grit and determination at the heart of air rescue and is a powerful way you can stand by the crews and the cause," Mr Horner said.

Last year, Back to Base raised $65,000 for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

This year, the trust has a $100,000 target.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive Anton Drazevic said every dollar raised strengthened the future of rescue helicopter services across Canterbury and the West Coast.

"To protect the people of Canterbury and the West Coast, we must keep investing in a world-class rescue helicopter service — giving our crews the advanced tools, training and emergency infrastructure they need to respond faster, reach more patients in tougher conditions and ultimately save more lives.

"Please join our Back to Base challenge this August. Every kilometre you cover will fuel the crew and every dollar you raise will help us protect and preserve the future of air rescue."

Back to Base participants who raise more than $100 will receive a Westpac Rescue Helicopter pin, and a medal will be provided to those raising more than $500.

The highest fundraiser will receive two nights accommodation in a Canterbury PurePod and a local hamper, thanks to PurePods.

Anyone can sign up for the challenge on the Back to Base website. — Allied Media