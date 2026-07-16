Singing Scottish songs were Tuned In, comprising (from left) Lynette Boaden, Jenny Kinsman, Sylvia Paulin, Joy Leach, Margaret Rogers and Jan Dugdale. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The Waimate Savage & Entertainment Club was back to normal — as far as normal goes for them — with their third concert on Sunday afternoon, June 21. The theme was Scotland and member Gavin Cain, of proud Scottish heritage, came laden with Scottish decorations and a flag and wore his kilt.

Many attendees donned tartan scarves, ties and hats, getting in the swing of things. When the concert started about 50 people filled the hall, with guests from the Waimate Scottish Society and from several Women’s Institutes.

S’oup, the singing group, opened, starting accompanied by piper Janice Hayes from Oamaru, who had been surprised the day before with the Meritorious Service Award by the Piping and Dancing Association New Zealand. She received the award for her 53 years of piping during competitions. A remarkable dedication to heritage and culture!

Claire Luckman treated the audience to magnificent piano playing, themed on Scotland too. All attending appreciated her performance. She was followed by Alison Loye who had found a Scottish poem about a big spider with a strange name and its farmer owner. She ended with a few jokes about the Scots.

Dougall McLachlan treated the group to a few Scottish songs — as expected with his surname — and ended with the Sinatra favourite, stating that he had his own way of living life. The last item before the interval was Kate Schumacher, 8 years young, dancing a Scottish dance. Janice accompanied her and Kate did an amazing job.

Pipers Janice Hayes and Dougall McLachlan tuning up before the concert.

The break allowed for a bit of movement and the drawing of raffles. Thereafter Janice and Dougall piped up doing a duet, after which Janice played solo on her pipes. She was followed by "Tuned In", a group of ‘Savage’ women who sang two Scottish traditionals, the last one wondering where the "troosers" were. Good fun!

Kate returned to the stage with an Irish dance this time, again accompanied by Janice. S’oup ended the performances with two Scottish songs, followed by the ‘all together’ closing ode and National Anthem.

The concert setting was expertly transformed into a café to give way to the afternoon tea.

Lots of goodies had been brought in, fresh scrumptious baking and savoury items, catering for dietary needs too. Catching up with friends, connecting with visitors – it all created a lively aftermath of a great concert.

The next (free) concert will be on Sunday, July 25, themed Islands. Silver Band Hall, Waimate, doors open 1pm, concert starting 1.30pm. Come check us out! — Ina de Paauw-Fontein