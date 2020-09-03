Maddie Collins suffers from kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome. Photo: Supplied

Brave Canterbury teenager Maddie Collins has had her last hemodialysis session and will now begin less intensive treatment.

The 16-year-old from West Melton began the treatment following the removal of her second transplanted kidney after her body rejected it last month.

The hemodialysis sessions took place over five hours, three days a week, at Christchurch Hospital.

Now she will start peritoneal dialysis, which is less intensive and can be administered overnight while she sleeps.

The family will eventually begin the search for another transplant for Maddie, who has been battling the kidney disease, nephrotic syndrome, for several years.

Maddie and her mum Sarah Collins. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Maddie received what was termed a ‘miracle’ second kidney transplant in 2018 after being told there was only a two per cent chance of finding a match in New Zealand.

The first was donated six years ago by her father Adam, but her body rejected it.

There has been a series of ups and downs since the transplant.

In December last year, the declining function of the kidney became clear through blood tests showing high creatinine levels.