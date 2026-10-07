When Mark Stewart leads Clan Hororātā as chieftain of the 15th Hororātā Highland Games in November, he will carry a piece of history.

The ceremonial sword Stewart will raise during the game’s Welcoming Ceremony is the same sword he donated in 2012.

Stewart has lifelong family connections to the Selwyn district and owns a farm at Windwhistle. Following the September 2010 Greendale earthquake, he was among a group of locals who came together to work out how their rural community could recover and move forward.

Stewart was one of those encouraging the group to think bigger and longer term. Not just about rebuilding what had been damaged, but creating something that would bring people into the district, create opportunities and put the area on the map.

From those conversations came the Hororātā Community Trust and the Hororātā Highland Games. Stewart became a founding trustee and, working with a team of locals and volunteers, helped turn the games from an idea into reality. Just 15 months after the earthquake, around 10,000 people attended the first games.

Stewart served as a founding trustee for 15 years, stepping down in 2025, but remains very much part of Clan Hororātā.

“None of us really knew where it was going to lead when we started out. We just knew we needed to get people working together and create something positive for the district. To see what the games and the Trust have become 15 years later is something the whole community can be proud of.

“What I’m most proud of is the people who have got behind it. The volunteers are the heart of Clan Hororātā and they’ve made the games what they are today. It will be a real privilege to lead them as chieftain this year.”

The 15th Hororātā Highland Games will be held at the Hororātā Domain on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Photo: hororatahighlandgames.org.nz

The Chieftain traditionally leads their clan. At Hororātā, Stewart will lead Clan Hororātā and be honoured during the noon Welcoming Ceremony.

The 15th games come as the Hororātā Community Trust takes on its next big project — restoring the historic Hororātā Hall and developing the site for future generations.

Hororātā Community Trust executive officer Cindy Driscoll says there is a strong connection between where the trust started and where it is heading now.

“Mark has always challenged our community to think big. Fifteen years ago that meant looking beyond earthquake recovery and asking what we could create that would make a lasting difference to our district. He is challenging us to think the same way about the Hall – not just fixing a building, but thinking about how it can serve our community for generations.”

Stewart says he is prepared to lead the hall fundraising effort and is calling on others to get behind the project.

“Projects like this only happen when people are prepared to step up and get behind them. I’m prepared to lead the way, and I’m asking others to join me. Whether your connection is to Hororātā, to rural Canterbury or simply to strong communities, this is a project worth backing. This is our Hall, our story, and now it’s our turn to secure its future.”

The 15th Hororātā Highland Games will be held at the Hororātā Domain on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale now, with no gate sales on the day. Children under 16 are free. www.hororatahighlandgames.org.nz