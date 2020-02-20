Photo: Selwyn District Council

Hundreds of items made by creative Cantabrians for animals hit hard in the Australian bushfires have arrived in Perth.

Selwyn Libraries collected 719 items - including fabric pouches, nests and mittens - made by crafters to help out animals still suffering from the bushfires.

The items were shipped to the Perth Wildlife Rescue Network last week.

The network is a hub for donated goods and will distribute them to other organisations across Western Australia as they are needed.

Southbridge's Ben Wilson made a joey pouch for the wildlife sewing appeal. Photo: Selwyn District Council

Last month, libraries in Selwyn offered people patterns and equipment to sew and knit the items.

Libraries senior arts, culture and lifelong learning co-ordinator Hayley Browne said what started out as a small way to assist people who wanted to help turned into a fantastic story of generosity.

"We’ve been overwhelmed with support locally, nationally and internationally," she said.

"We’ve had messages from around the world and people sending things through from all over the place.”