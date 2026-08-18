Work to replace the ageing wastewater pipes along Christchurch’s Wairakei Rd is set to start next week and is expected to continue until mid-2028.

The upgrade will run from Ilam to Grahams Rds and get under way on August 24. It is part of a wider programme of water and road improvements in the city’s northwest.

“Some of these pipes date back to 1928, others to 1958, so they need to be replaced to meet the needs of communities in this part of the city’s northwest,” said Christchurch City Council head of three waters Gavin Hutchison.

The work will be carried out by Dormer Construction, which will install two new pipes.

A large-diameter trunk main will carry wastewater from the wider catchment, while a smaller, shallower collector main will collect wastewater from properties along Wairakei Rd and feed it into the trunk main.

“This is a significant project, so people who live, work or travel through the area should expect delays and plan ahead,” Hutchison said.

The Wairakei Rd pipes will be upgraded. Photo: CCC

The work will be carried out in stages, starting between Ilam Rd and 165 Wairakei Rd. The new pipe will connect to those installed last year as part of the Nor’West Arc cycleway and wastewater upgrades project.

“Wastewater pipes are buried deep beneath the surface of the road, so we need to dig deep trenches to reach them,” Hutchison said.

“For each stage, we’ll need to reduce that section of Wairakei Rd to a single lane, heading into the city. Detours will be in place for traffic heading towards the airport, including the Port to Port bus service.”

The contractor will start setting up equipment on Monday to remove excess groundwater before excavation of the first trench begins.

“We know the community has already faced some major disruptions in recent years as we’ve been progressively upgrading our infrastructure in this area,” Hutchison said.

“We’re helping local businesses with ‘open for business’ and wayfinding signage, and we encourage the community to continue to support local businesses.”

The Wairakei Rd wastewater pipe upgrade plan. Image: CCC

Timing and traffic impacts

The project stages may briefly overlap while work progresses:

Stage 1: Ilam Road to 165 Wairakei Road, east of the intersection with Aorangi Road.

Stage 2: 176 Wairakei Road to Greers Road.

Stage 3: Greers Road to Grahams Road.

During stage one, Ilam Road to 165 Wairakei Road, this section of Wairakei Road will be reduced to one lane city-bound, with detours in place. During the first week of work, pumps will be set up to remove excess groundwater from the trenches, called dewatering, before excavation starts.

We’ve worked hard to minimise the impact of our work on Wairakei Road, but if you live, work or travel through the area, you should plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.

The project is part of a wider programme of water and roading upgrades in the northwest of the city. For more information on the plans, visit www.ccc.govt.nz/transport/improving-our-transport-and-roads/transport-project

-Allied Media