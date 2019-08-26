Premier grade took a break after the Lincoln Event Centre was already booked. Photo: Karen Casey

All Selwyn netball grades are back on schedule after premier grade action took a break on Saturday.



Selwyn Netball Centre president Andrea James said the Lincoln Event Centre was already booked, so the decision was made to not play on Saturday instead of moving games to the West Melton Community Centre.

The decision also means all grades could now finish the season at the same time after lower-grade games played outdoors were called off two weeks ago due to wet weather.

Ms James said the decision to move the premier schedule in line with the lower grades was passed on in an email to clubs on August 13 and had more to do with logistics, particularly umpiring resources, than saving money by not using the West Melton venue.

The premier competition has had a stop-start nature with four weeks of the season missed this year through either scheduling changes or school holidays.

Two rounds remain in the premier grade, which restarts on Saturday before the semi-finals and final late next month.