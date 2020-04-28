Photo: File

Picking up items bought on Facebook and aimlessly driving around for fun are just some of the excuses police have heard for breaching lockdown rules in Canterbury.

Selwyn area response manager Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said they have found a number of people driving for non-essential reasons in the district.

Two men from Rolleston have been charged after breaching the lockdown restrictions and will appear in court.

There were six warnings handed out on just one night last week.

“Another excuse we have been told is that people are going to the supermarket when we know there are supermarkets closer to where they live. It is pretty frustrating for us,” he said.

Senior Sergeant Harker said police are operating daily checkpoints across the district.

The arrested men, aged 42 and 60, have been charged with obstructing or hindering a medical officer of health or person assisting a medical officer of health.

Both men had previously been spoken to by police in regard to the alert level 4 restrictions.

They have been remanded on bail and are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court court on June 10.

Senior Sergeant Harker said the number of reports from the public of others breaching the rules declined near the end of the lockdown.

“Initially there were a few but this dropped off. We found the general public took it upon themselves to question people who appeared to be breaking the lockdown,” he said.

Thieves also continue to target cars in the district, this time in Prebbleton.

Six vehicles were broken into a fortnight ago and all had been left unlocked – a situation which has been happening for the past few months.

Police are currently following leads to apprehend the offenders.

Senior Sergeant Harker said residents need to be aware and vigilant to prevent opportunist thieves and burglars.

The key advice is to always lock your vehicle, remove valuables, park in well-lit areas when possible and take documents containing personal information with you.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious behaviour to police.

Senior Sergeant Harker said police saw an increase in family harm events in the district during the lockdown.