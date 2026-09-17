Imagine being able to help your community long after you’re gone.

To support young people you will never meet, community projects you will never see, or families facing challenges you will never know about.

It might sound impossible, but every year more South Cantabrians choose to do exactly that through a gift in their will.

September is Wills Month, a time when many people take the opportunity to think about the legacy they hope to leave behind.

In my July column, I mentioned a nationwide research project being undertaken by Community Foundations of Aotearoa New Zealand to better understand how New Zealanders think about giving, including gifts in wills. The results have now been released, and one thing struck me immediately. The findings closely mirror what I see every day here in South Canterbury.

The research found that more than half of respondents (52.3%) had either already included a charitable gift in their will, were considering one, or intended to do so in the future.

That growing interest is reflected across our region. From Jan Spriggs in Twizel, to Ann and Gary Dennison in Waimate, to Malcolm and Lesley Roy in Albury, more local people are choosing to create a lasting legacy through their wills. While their stories are different, they share a common belief that their communities will continue to matter long after they are gone.

Another finding was that almost 88% of donors support local causes. The report noted that people are drawn to local giving because they can see the difference it makes in the communities that matter to them.

That certainly rings true in South Canterbury. Geraldine farmer Cecil Tubb chose to leave a gift that will benefit his local community long into the future. His story reflects something we often hear from donors: people want to invest in the places that shaped them and the communities they care most about.

The final finding that resonated with me was that the leading reason people leave a charitable gift in their will is that it aligns with their personal values. Seven out of 10 respondents said their giving reflected the beliefs and principles that have guided their lives.

That is exactly what inspired Shirley and Michael Ussher. Their legacy gift supports educational opportunities for young people because they believe education creates opportunities and opens doors. Their gift is a reflection of both their values and the future they hope to help build.

This research shows me that gifts in wills are not really about money. They are about community, values and the desire to leave something meaningful behind.

September Wills Month also provides a practical opportunity to act. Through the generosity of South Canterbury’s property lawyers, local people can include a gift to their community through the Aoraki Foundation at no cost when updating their will during the month.

What strikes me most about people who leave a gift in their will is that they are thinking beyond themselves. They are thinking about communities they may never see, people they may never meet, and opportunities that will exist long after they are gone.

In many ways, a gift in a will is an act of optimism. It is a vote of confidence in the future of South Canterbury.

That is a legacy worth leaving.