The 2026/27 Mazda Pro8 New Zealand series gets underway this weekend with Timaru International Raceway hosting the first of five rounds.

With the previous titleholders, Corban Sprague and Jared Pyke, not competing this season, it will be all to play for to find a new champion over this summer of racing.

Kaleb Pateman heads up the fight having finished fourth-equal last season with Ryan Gallagher who has also entered the series.

Sam Knight and Oakley West will be on the grid having finished sixth and seventh last season.

Gallagher picked up last year’s “Rookie of the Season” prize, while Knight received the “Most Improved Driver” award.

Also returning are Jeremy Skeggs, Lincoln Brunton, Luke Casey and Mal Walters.

Two rookie drivers have joined the field for this season.

Both Jacob Cunniffe and Oscar Tatom come with experience competing in the SS Cup category.

“The season is finally upon us and a big thank you to everyone who has made this possible,” said Cunniffe, in a statement.

“It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance to break into a new class and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“I am definitely going into the season with a lot of excitement and focus to put in a good campaign.”

Round one will see qualifying and two races take place on Saturday.

While the grid for race one is determined by the qualifying order, race two will be by marble draw.

Sunday sees a reverse-marble draw race three and race four determined by round points from the preceding three races.

Teretonga Park in Invercargill hosts the second round (December 5-6) with a return to Timaru at the end of January 2027 for the Thunder Down Under Super Truck meeting (January 30-31).

The Euromarque Motorsport Park in Christchurch hosts the penultimate Round Four (March 13-14) with the Round Five finale at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell (April 10). — Allied Media