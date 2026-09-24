Bidwill Trust Hospital is calling for applications for two scholarships supporting South Canterbury nursing students.

The Bernadette East Nursing Scholarship, worth $3600, is awarded annually in memory of Bernadette East, a senior nurse at Bidwill for 39 years who was instrumental in establishing quality systems still used at the hospital today.

New this year is the Kit McGuire Education Scholarship, offered in partnership with the Aoraki Foundation’s Kit McGuire Nursing Fund. Worth $1500, it honours Kit McGuire, who served as Matron of the South Canterbury Health Camp for 28 years and was awarded an MBE in 1960.

Both scholarships support students who have completed the second year of a Bachelor of Nursing, helping with the cost of third-year study. Applicants must live in South Canterbury, provide proof of enrolment, and will be assessed on academic achievement and contribution to nursing and their community. Recipients are not bonded to work at Bidwill Trust Hospital, though it may be an option after graduation.

Applications close on October 16, 2026. — Allied Media