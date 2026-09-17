Welcome to Not Your Mamma’s Kitchen run by Nicki Cadogan and Jasmina Jordanovska, where good food, big personality, and a whole lot of flavour come together.

Our food truck was created from a love of cooking and a passion for serving food that people genuinely enjoy. We wanted to create something different — food that feels familiar and comforting, but with our own exciting twist. It’s all about bringing people together over delicious food and creating meals that leave you wanting to come back for more.

If it’s your first time visiting us, there’s one thing you absolutely have to try: one of the burgers and the Macedonian pie. It’s some of the dishes that really captures what Not Your Mamma’s Kitchen is all about — generous portions, great ingredients, and flavours that stand out. Pair it with a drink of your choice that we offer for the full experience.

Our vibe is relaxed, fun, welcoming, and a little bit cheeky — just like our name. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite, catching up with friends, bringing the family along, or simply treating yourself, we want every customer to feel welcome. We believe food should be enjoyable, satisfying, and memorable.

We’re also bringing some excitement to the menu with ever-changing traditional Macedonian dishes. Keep an eye on our social media for updates, specials, and where you can find us next.

Something locals might not know is that between us we have 35 years of hospitality/food service industry experience.

You can find us Tuesday to Saturday 10am-2pm and 5pm-10pm. Because we’re a food truck, our location can change, so the best way to keep up with us is through following our Facebook page to ensure your kept up to date. To pre order you can contact us on 029 045 24238

At Not Your Mamma’s Kitchen, we’re not just serving food — we’re serving good times, big flavours, and food worth talking about. Come hungry, leave happy, and discover why we’re definitely not your mamma’s kitchen!