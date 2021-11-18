Burnouts left marks on the corner of Frome and McLean St. Photo: Supplied/police

Police are appealing for information to identify a driver who fled on foot after doing burnouts in Oamaru.

Several complaints have been made to Oamaru police in the past week regarding a black Subaru Forester, with partial yellow-gold rims, doing burnouts in Oamaru North.

Constable Rachael Osborn said the vehicle was impounded yesterday after evading police and the driver fled on foot. The car was in a terrible condition, with cut springs and brake pads that were worn down to the metal making it a liability on the road.

"The driver of the vehicle has completed burnouts around schools during school times [and] within densely populated areas showing a complete disregard for the safety of others,’’ Const Osborn said.

Burnout marks were visible in Pembroke, Roberston, McLean, Frome, Fleet, Harlech and Taward Sts.

"Police encourage the public to possess a zero tolerance towards this kind of driving, as it puts the community and their property at significant risk and creates a mess on our roads.’’

Const Osborn said police were seeking information from the public to identify the driver, or any further complaints that may have been witnessed and not reported at the time.