Firefighters put out a blaze caused by a crash between a car and a truck. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

SH1 north of Oamaru is closed after a car crashed off the road smashing down a power pole which started a grass fire.

Police said they were called to the crash at the intersection between Richmond Rd and SH1, which is 11km north of Oamaru, at 1.15pm.

The road was closed and diversions were in place via Seven Mile Road and State Highwyay 83.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Emergency services at the scene said it appeared it was a single vehicle crash and fatigue may have been a factor.

The car was heading south on SH1 when it crashed off the road and smashed into a power pole, starting a grass fire on the side of the road.

Firefighters were still tackling the blaze, which spread about 40m, at 1.50pm.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to Oamaru Hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was backed up around the crash scene.