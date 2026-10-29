The best of Waimate’s volunteers have been acknowledged in a recent award ceremony.

This year’s Waimate District Civic Awards function was held at the Waimate Event Centre on October 14. The awards ceremony was the 17th held by the Waimate District Council.

Mayor Craig Rowley described this year’s recipients as humble and selfless and said it was important that those giving their time and energy to help the community thrive knew that their contributions did not go unnoticed.

Jim Anderson, Barbara Mewburn, Hermien Van'T Klooster and Pauline Habershon were recognised under the individual category, Macey Kate Guyton received the youth award and the Waimate Community Vehicle Trust received the group/organisation award.

“It’s one of my favourite roles as your mayor to announce these awards in recognition of the important part our volunteers play in our district,” Mr Rowley said on the night.

“We know those honoured here tonight are the tip of the iceberg, and there are many other deserving individuals.

“Our thanks go out to all of you, whether you are helping to run our events, caring for our older residents, running our clubs and organisations or helping staff our ambulance and fire engines.” — Allied Media