Aorangi Stadium’s redevelopment has taken another step forward.

The final concrete, for the new main court floor, was poured last week.

The pour completed the fourth and final stage of the main court slab, marking the end of the main structural works within the court space.

More than 1835m³ of concrete, supplied by Firth Concrete in Washdyke, has been poured by Thompson Construction and Engineering during the redevelopment to date, weighing approximately 4400 tonnes (or around 730 adult elephants).

In a statement, Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said while there was still work to be done before the facility opened, reaching this stage was an important milestone for the project.

“It’s exciting to see the redevelopment continuing to take shape and to reach another significant milestone in the project,” Mr Bowen said.

“Aorangi Stadium has long been an important hub for indoor sport and community activity in South Canterbury.

“This redevelopment will ensure the facility can meet the needs of our growing community, support participation across a range of sports, and provide opportunities for future generations.

“While there is still plenty of work ahead, each step brings us closer to delivering a modern facility that our community can be proud of.”

The main court slab now completed, subcontractors would continue installing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection services throughout the building.

Installation of the new timber sports floor was currently scheduled to begin in November.

The Aorangi Stadium redevelopment project was continuing to progress on time and on budget for completion in April 2027, in time for the 2027 netball season. — Allied Media