One person’s trash is another person’s haute couture.

This year’s Art in Motion displayed 41 designs, and wowed 700 spectators.

Co-founder Robyn Valentine said the event, held earlier this month, proved no-one needed to head to the big cities to see something extraordinary.

Mrs Valentine said the event had wrapped up another “spectacular year”.

“Bringing together 41 incredible designs from 34 local and international designers, three sold-out shows and around 700 people through the doors.

“From the wonderfully weird to the seriously spectacular, this year’s creations transformed everyday materials into pieces that belonged on a catwalk.”

"Doily Departed" was designed by Bernice McMagh, of Timaru, and modelled by her daughter Roxanne Dragsund — securing the sustainability award. Photo: supplied

She said recycled materials became masterpieces “and imaginations clearly ran a little wild”.

Mrs Valentine said that was exactly what Art in Motion was all about.

“It gives people a chance to try something they may never have considered before, meet others, learn new skills and, perhaps most importantly, discover that you don’t have to be a professional artist to create something amazing.”

The event was supported by an army of volunteers and The Little Yellow Chair Charitable Trust.

Art in Motion 2027 was already being organised, with plans underway to make next year’s event bigger and better.

"Not Just a Pretty Bird" was designed by Timaru resident Liz Shea and modelled by Kem Callaghan and was an avant-garde category finalist. Photo: supplied

Mrs Valentine said if you had ever thought “I could probably make something like that”, now might be the time to stop thinking about it and start making it.

She encouraged people to follow the event on Facebook for results and photos, along with 2027 categories, or visit www.artinmotionsc.com — Allied Media