A former Timaru woman is leading the charge to crown the world’s heaviest parrot.

Lifelong wildlife enthusiast Georgia Davenport has undertaken the “slightly unusual” volunteer role of campaign manager for the world’s only flightless parrot in this year’s Bird of the Year competition.

Miss Davenport, Timaru-born-and-raised, but living in Wellington, said she “jumped” at the opportunity to volunteer as campaign manager for the kākāpō.

Forest and Bird’s Bird of the Year 2026 competition had introduced a light-hearted political theme, with birds assigned to fictional political parties.

“The kākāpō is standing for the floor birds party as the people’s party parrot, campaigning on a platform that includes a pest-free New Zealand for All.”

What she loved most about the bird, was that it represented hope.

Kākāpō have the backing of a former Timaru woman in their fight to take the Bird of the Year crown. Photo: Jake Osborne

“This is a species that came incredibly close to extinction, yet through decades of dedication from iwi, conservationists, volunteers and the Department of Conservation, it has been given a fighting chance.

“Every kākāpō alive today exists because people refused to give up on them.

“While we don’t expect to win every vote in South Canterbury, we’re hoping a few locals will be tempted to back the big green underdog.

“I fully appreciate that South Canterbury has a soft spot for the kororā (little penguin), so I’m not expecting unanimous support.

Bird of the Year was about much more than choosing a favourite bird, she said.

“It is a chance to celebrate New Zealand’s unique wildlife, learn about the challenges many species still face and support conservation in a fun and engaging way.

“Whether people vote for the kākāpō, the kororā, or any of the other fantastic candidates, my hope is that they take part and discover a new appreciation for our remarkable birds.”

Once reduced to just 51 birds in 1995, the population has now grown to 325 thanks to decades of conservation work.

“I’ve spent the last few weeks building support through schools, community groups, conservation organisations, local businesses and social media, all in the hope of helping one of New Zealand’s most iconic species claim the Bird of the Year crown.” — Allied Media