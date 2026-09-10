After almost 25 years, a South Canterbury Stroke Club volunteer has called time after suffering from a stroke herself.

Janice Sherborne has received life membership from the South Canterbury Stroke Club to honour the “significant impact” she had at the organisation over the years.

Despite volunteering with stroke victims for under two and a half decades, Mrs Sherborne did not realise she had had a stroke.

She said she had woken up at 2.45am in the morning and thought she had vertigo.

“I couldn’t walk straight. I was crashing into walls and things.”

When her son rang her on Sunday morning to take her to breakfast, she said: “Yeah, but I can’t drive”.

When the vertigo did not stop, she went to the emergency doctor who suspected she might have had a small stroke.

“He said ‘go up to the hospital now and they’ll do some tests and you’ll get home this afternoon’.

“I got home 11 days later.”

If she had gone to the doctor within a few hours they could have helped her more, Mrs Sherborne said.

Despite that, she thinks she is lucky.

“I’ve seen people with bad strokes, and had a lot to do with them.

“I’ve had a stroke — that’s not luck — but it’s only affected one side, and I’m all right.”

Mrs Sherborne recently celebrated her 80th birthday.

She began volunteering for the club after her husband died.

“When my husband passed away — 25 years ago — I went to Winz thinking they would put me into training for something, because I’d always been a shop assistant.

“And they said I was too old to work.”

At 55-years-old, she thought she couldn’t “just sit there”.

So she searched for work herself, finding employment at the Blind Foundation.

“I was only there a few months and one of them asked me would I be interested in going in the water, because the Stroke Club needed volunteers.

“So I did that.”

She had continued doing it for over two decades.

In 2023, the South Canterbury Stroke Club celebrated 40 years; seen here are (from left) Trevor Swaney, Janice Sherbourne, Ethel Elliott, Keith Elliott and president Greg Jenkins. Photo: Allied Media files

The role only required 30 minutes a week, but it allowed the client’s support person to have a break.

She said the gentle exercises got all the different joints working.

“And if you can do it, good. And if you can’t, it doesn’t matter.

“Just try.”

Now that she herself was recovering from a stroke, she could no longer volunteer.

“I will go back into the pool, but I won’t be able to take them of course.

“I’m on the other side this time.”

The club’s office and activities co-ordinator Julie Patterson said Mrs Sherborne had been an amazing volunteer.

“We cannot thank her enough for all the time, energy and support she has given the South Canterbury Stroke Club.

“Janice’s contribution has helped our stroke group members regain not only their mobility, but their stability and confidence and supporting them socially,” Mrs Patterson said.

“Every week the group comes together not only for the work in the pool, but to share stories, laughs and support each other through the challenges of life after stroke and showing they aren’t alone in this journey.

“Janice has been a huge support to the South Canterbury Stroke Club.”

It was always looking for new volunteers to help out with its popular pool group and also exercise group, she said.

Mrs Sherborne said the role would suit “anyone who [was] sitting round doing nothing”.

“So many people think ‘I’m all right, I’m all right’, but they forget — when something happens to them, they need the help.

“They could be helping while they are all right.”

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz