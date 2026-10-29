I have a confession to make. Before I started working for the Aoraki Foundation, I was an ageist.

I didn't realise it at the time. If someone had accused me of being ageist, I would have strongly disagreed. I would have pointed to all the evidence that proved otherwise.

I would happily give up my seat on a bus. I'd help carry groceries or hold a door open. In fact, when I lived in London, I was so determined to help an older person with a large suitcase off the Underground that the train doors closed behind me, and the tube disappeared down the platform with my work briefcase still sitting on the seat.

Surely that qualified me as someone who liked older people.

But looking back, there was a more subtle form of discrimination taking place. I avoided them. Not intentionally. Not rudely. I simply rarely started conversations with people who were a generation or two older than me. In a supermarket queue, a cafe, or walking down the street, I would often keep to myself.

Perhaps I assumed we had little in common. Perhaps I worried that a casual comment could turn into a story with no obvious ending. Whatever the reason, I tended to avoid those interactions.

Then I started working at the Aoraki Foundation.

One of my first donor visits was with a gentleman in his late 80s. He was remarkable. I spent an hour listening to stories from his life: adventures, setbacks, successes and lessons learned over decades of experience. I left inspired.

Then it happened again. And again.

Over the last four years, a large part of my week has been spent with people in their 70s, 80sand 90s. Farmers, teachers, business owners, volunteers and community leaders. I discovered that many of the most interesting people in South Canterbury were the very people I might once have walked straight past.

I've also been struck by their generosity. Time and again I meet people who have spent a lifetime contributing to South Canterbury and are still looking for ways to help others.

Somewhere along the way, I became a reformed ageist.

Instead of avoiding conversations with older people, I started seeking them out. At a cafe, in a waiting room, or while standing in a supermarket aisle, I would strike up a conversation. What I discovered enriched my life far more than I expected and, I hope, theirs as well.

As people get older, opportunities for connection can become fewer. Retirement, living alone and the loss of lifelong friends can all contribute to isolation.

Something as simple as a smile, a greeting or a brief conversation can make a difference. It can even be the highlight of someone's day.

Yes, occasionally I receive a 15-minute story that probably could have been told in five. But perhaps that isn't such a bad thing. In a world that constantly tells us to move faster, there is something valuable about slowing down long enough to hear someone else's story.

So that's me, a reformed ageist, striking up a conversation at the New World deli, listening to someone's story, slowing down for a moment and loving every minute of it.

• Richard Spackman is chief executive of the Aoraki Foundation.