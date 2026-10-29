One thousand golf balls are set to rain from the sky as Makikihi School prepares to hold its largest fundraiser ever.

The school has set out to raise $100,000 to fund a new shade space and verandah extension project.

The project has already raised $60,000 thanks to a $55,000 donation from the sale of the Otaio Hall and $5000 from a quiz night held earlier this year.

In an effort to get closer to the target, the school will be holding a Golf Ball Drop and Fair Extravaganza fundraiser on November 29.

Makikihi School principal Tina Ivamy said it was the largest and most adventurous fundraiser the school had held.

“We’ve got 1000 numbered golf balls and we were thinking helicopter drop but we can’t get a helicopter so now we’re thinking a crane.

“We’ll drop the balls in the spare paddock, with a big painted bullseye in the middle and the ball nearest that spray painted dot will win $1000.

”A parent’s company has donated the prize money, so everything we raise goes towards the project. It’s $10 a ticket and we’ve got a thousand to sell because there are of course 1000 golf balls.

“As for the fair we’ve got 22 stalls at the moment. Hopefully it will be a nice day and we get the numbers in to support our shade mission.”

Makikihi School is raising funds to extend its verandah to create a shade space and an extra outdoor learning area. Photo: Connor Haley

She said it was an important project for the school as there were currently no real shade spaces.

“There is very little shade here on a hot day. A lot of schools have shades above the playground, but I didn’t really want to do that because the majority of [the pupils] time isn’t spent on the play equipment.

“One of the board members suggested extending the decking and putting a shade over it and we hadn’t really thought big like that before.”

Deputy principal Megan Fraser said the extension would be useful for much more than just sun protection.

“Now that we’ve got 40-something children, if there’s a wet day, they still need to be outside to get fresh air and we can’t have 40 of them playing on the current deck.

“It will be great to have a bigger space where we could actually do learning outside as well.”

Mrs Ivamy said the hope was to get the build under way by the end of the year.

“At the moment it’s going to the [Waimate District Council] and getting checked to see if we need an architect involved.

“We’ve got a builder. They want to start on the 11th of December but it depends whether the consent comes through because we don’t have to get a consent for the decking but we do for the verandah at the top.”

The fundraiser will be held from 12pm-4pm and is open for all to attend.

Anyone interested in buying tickets for the golf ball drop can contact the school via email or by messaging its Facebook page.

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz