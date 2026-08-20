The collected effects of Captain Charles Upham, including his Victoria Cross and Bar, are on display in an exhibition at the Geraldine Military Museum.

The collection, which includes items used by Upham in the field and texts, “has never been seen by the public,” says the museum’s owner, Don Pelvin.

Museum curator Julie Brown says: “We are very privileged, from a museum’s perspective.”

Upham, a North Canterbury farmer, served in Crete, Egypt, Greece, and North Africa with the 20th Battalion of the 2nd New Zealand Expeditionary Force in the Second World War.

He received his first Victoria Cross, the premier British military decoration, in 1941 for “outstanding leadership, tactical skill, and utter indifference to danger” in Crete.

The second, the Bar, which is attached to the Cross’ ribbon rather than a second cross, was awarded in 1942 for his action in Egypt.

He was one of just three people to receive the award twice, and the only combatant to do so in the award’s 170-year history.

Captain Charles Upham. Photo: Military History Now

Ethan Coster, a researcher at the museum, says, “He was lion-hearted.”

Julie says, “He was so much for the men alongside and under him. He never took the credit for himself. He was a team player and leader, with very individual qualities.”

To curate the exhibition, Ethan says, “We used primary and archival secondary sources to triangulate, compare, and contrast.”

Could there be updates to the exhibition as new information comes to light?

“It’s highly possible.”

The display has been loaned to the museum by Judge Jane Farish, whose deceased partner, Adrian Mayberry, acquired it from Charles Upham’s son-in-law, Forbes Mackenzie.

The Charles Upham effects exhibition will run for 12 months at the Talbot St museum.