Everyone on board a recreational craft 6m or less must now wear a properly-fitted lifejacket while the craft is under way.

The new national requirement came into force on October 9, and has been described by the Safer Boating Forum as a significant change that will improve safety on recreational craft.

On average, 17 people a year die in recreational craft incidents and, of those, about two-thirds are not wearing properly-fitted lifejackets.

The Safer Boating Forum — a national network of more than 30 organisations working together to reduce preventable harm on the water — is welcoming the new national requirement and has a simple message for everyone heading out on the water: put your lifejacket on before you get under way.

Safer Boating Forum chairwoman Sharyn Forsyth said the sector was looking forward to seeing more people wearing properly-fitted lifejackets whenever they use small recreational craft.

“Lifejackets save lives. Wearing one is not only the safe choice — it is required on recreational craft 6m or less while under way.

“Forum members have worked together to support this positive change. We now want to see people make wearing a properly-fitted lifejacket a normal part of every trip," Ms Forsyth said.

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana chief executive Carl McOnie said a lifejacket gave rescuers a better chance of bringing someone home.

“Things can go wrong quickly on the water. Our volunteers see first-hand the difference a lifejacket makes. It keeps you afloat and visible, buying vital time for help to reach you,” Mr McOnie said.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Glen Scanlon said the law change was a critical step for creating a lifejacket-wearing culture.

“A lifejacket cannot save your life if you are not wearing it. [This] change will help make wearing a lifejacket as automatic in people’s minds as putting on a seatbelt in their vehicle. But, there’s plenty of work ahead to get there.”

Maritime NZ principal advisor, recreational craft, Matt Wood, said that before heading out people should check they have enough lifejackets on their vessels, that they are the right size for those heading out and should only go out if they have enough for everyone.

“Maritime NZ and the rest of the Safer Boating Forum wants everyone to enjoy their time on the water and come home safely. Wearing a lifejacket is a simple action that saves lives,” Mr Wood said.

The requirement applies across New Zealand to recreational craft including motorboats, dinghies, sailboats, kayaks, paddleboards and jetskis, subject to existing exceptions.

Existing requirements to carry enough correctly-sized lifejackets, wear them at times of heightened risk and meet skipper safety responsibilities also continue.

Before heading out, wear a properly fitted lifejacket, carry two waterproof ways to call for help and check the marine weather forecast. Current guidance and frequently asked questions are available on the Maritime NZ website.

Compliance will be managed by an educational approach over the coming months. This will be supported by co-regulators such as harbourmasters and police. — Allied Media