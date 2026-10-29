The butchery team at New World Timaru have once again snagged a couple of top awards at the Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

They received bronze awards for both their beef brisket, truffle and parmesan, and pork, pear and ginger beer sausages.

It was New World Timaru’s fifth time entering the competition after having picked up a bronze award in 2023, a bronze and silver award in 2024 and a silver award last year.

New World Timaru Fresh Foods operation manager Brayden Lancaster said it was great to be in the awards again.

“It feels good just getting recognised on the national stage and it gives us a good sense of pride in our work.

“Everyone gets fizzed up for [the awards] and when we get told we’ve won something but we don’t find out till the night, everyone is talking about it and guessing.

“It’s also cool in the leadup to entering because you’re brainstorming as a team, experimenting, trying new things and taking everyone’s ideas into account.”

New World Timaru entered six flavours into this year's competition. Photo: Supplied

This year, the competition had a record-breaking 869 entries, submitted by 126 sausage makers nationwide.

To take part in the competition, samples are sent away to be judged and then entrants are scored on texture, mouth feel, flavour, aroma and consistency.

An overall winner is crowned as well as winners in each category.

The top 5% are awarded gold, the next 5% silver and the next 5% bronze, so only the top 15% of sausages in each category receive an award.

Mr Lancaster said they submitted six flavours and were a bit surprised with what ones came away as winners.

“We didn’t expect the pork one to. We had another couple of flavours that we thought were really sound that didn’t end up winning.

“It’s interesting, it’s just about the judges on the day how they cooked on the day and what the judges like. That’s all it comes down to.”

The team were still chasing an elusive gold award, he said.

“That’s the goal. We say it every year but maybe next year.”

He said it was great to be keeping the butchery trade alive at New World with other supermarket chains removing in-store butchers.

“It’s great getting to teach apprentices and develop the next generation of butchers. We’ve got two at the moment and one is nearly finished.

“Everything we make is produced by hand in-store.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz