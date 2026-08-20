Childhood friends Liz Huang and Dominique Ren are the new co-owners of the Andorra Motel.

Having lost touch as children in China, they found each other again in New Zealand more than 20 years later.

In April, they went into business together and purchased the motel on McKenzie St, Geraldine.

Liz and Dominique had known each other since about age four - then Dominique’s family moved cities.

Before the days of social media and mobile phones, it was impossible to keep in touch.

But when Liz arrived in New Zealand, a relative mentioned that Dominique was also in the country, passed on her contact, and the two were able to reunite.

“We can still recognise each other in the crowd,” says Liz.

Dominique arrived almost 10 years ago as a visitor, travelled to Southland and returned to her study.

Tourism work had dried up during the pandemic, so she switched to working in accommodation.

“Before, I never imagined that I would work in a motel,” she says.

“It’s really nice to talk with different people who come from different places, with different experiences, different lives.”

The pair learnt of the Andorra opportunity in February of this year; the financing was settled by April.

Dominique says they found Geraldine “very beautiful” when they first visited.

“It’s quite a big motel, and the land is very big. We can feel that the previous owner loved this place.”

While both have family in China, Liz and Dominique arrived in the district knowing no one.

“It’s really nice to have a place where we have never stayed before, but people welcome us,” says Dominique.

Through the off-season, they are upgrading rooms at the back of the establishment, and building a bespoke digital guide of recommendations, including where to eat.

They also want to hear from local businesses interested in displaying products for guests.

“It’s not only that we chose Geraldine, but we also feel like Geraldine chose us,” says Liz.