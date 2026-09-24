It was an outstanding weekend of bowls for the women’s development singles with 24 bowlers competing and the weather playing its part.

The bowls were flying over two greens with Timaru Bowling Club and Temuka Bowling Club hosting.

It was such a pleasure seeing so many new players.

With some only just starting out this season, getting to know who’s who around South Canterbury and learning as you go is what it’s all about.

Out of 24 entries, nine qualified for post section on Sunday.

First up was B Anderson (Fairlie) v M Wilson (Temuka).

It was a cracker of a game coming down to the last end with Anderson winning 21-20.

C Darby (Temuka) v C Herbert (Pleasant Point).

Another great game with some outstanding shots played. Herbert was too good, winning 21-17.

M Reid ( Temuka) v H Lowe (Waimate).

A good win to Lowe 21-14.

T Johnson (Geraldine) v M Thompson (Waimate).

A great game going down to the last end with M Thompson getting the win 21-20.

C Fowler (Pleasant Point) v B Anderson (Fairlie).

Fowler winning 21-6.

The results set up two Waimate v Pleasant Point semis, with Chrissy Herbert playing Helen Lowe and Carol Fowler playing Melissa Thompson.

Both games had some outstanding bowls played but both Pleasant Point girls were in fine form, taking out both games.

C Herbert 21-9 against H Lowe and C Fowler 21-5 against M Thompson.

It was an outstanding display of bowls in the final.

After ten ends Herbert held a lead 7-12 then picked up another four shots in two ends.

Fowler then found a line and chipped away with some great bowls, securing an impressive 21–17 victory.

Both deserve a pat on the back — what a thriller.

Looking forward to the next centre event, hopefully all these new players will be back again.

Thanks to Timaru and Temuka Bowling Clubs for hosting this event, and all markers and umpires. — Carolynn Darby