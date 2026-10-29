A Papanui pair triumphed in South Island development pairs tournament held in Timaru last weekend.

The three days of lawn bowls took place at host club Kia Toa and the West End greens featuring a full field of 64 teams.

In the division one final, Papanui’s Mark Buist and Paul Casware squared off against Hampstead’s Cory O’Connor and Craig Kellett.

All four bowlers were in fine touch and after five ends, nothing could separate the two sides with the scores locked at 3-3.

On the sixth end, Kellett placed two brilliant draw shots right beside the kitty.

However, Casware answered with a beauty, trailing the kitty to take a shot and move Papanui ahead 4-3.

Casware continued his strong form on the seventh, holding three shots before Buist added a fourth.

O’Connor played a fantastic save to restrict the damage to just one, extending Papanui’s lead to 5-3.

By the ninth end, the scores were deadlocked again at 5-5, setting up a battle that was clearly going down to the wire.

On the tenth end, Kellett got out of the blocks quickly with his opening bowl, but Casware stepped up once more, trailing the kitty for two to take a 7-5 lead.

By the 13th end, Buist and Casware led 8-6 and held three shots.

O’Connor played a saving bowl to cut it to one, but Buist delivered the match-defining moment — sitting O’Connor’s bowl through to claim three shots and stretch their lead to 11-6 with just two ends remaining.

Needing a score on the 14th end to stay alive, O’Connor attempted a run to send the kitty into the ditch for three, but narrowly missed.

With that, Buist and Casware secured the victory and were crowned overall champions of the tournament.

Winners Mark Buist and Paul Casware with runners up Cory O'Conner and Craig Kellett. Photo: Supplied

Special mention about how amazing the two ladies from Temuka — Carolyn Darby and Mel Reid — played throughout the tournament together and ended up winning the plate event.

Division results

Division two: Outram’s Dean Mathieson and John Aitchison took out the division in dominant fashion, finishing as the only undefeated team with five wins, claiming the Ian Davis Memorial trophy.

Division three: In a tightly contested division where five teams finished with just one loss, Kaikoura’s Kane Matheson and Jacob Potiki-Tagg snatched the title, winning the division by a margin of just two ends.

Division four: Waimate’s Nathan Sheppard and Dion Glennie were in devastating form heading into the final round as the only unbeaten team.

However, they faced Kia Toa’s last-bowl specialist Bob Mason and the ever-reliable Debbie Jackson, who showed tremendous class to defeat the Waimate pair by four shots.

Capitalising on the upset, Arrowtown’s A J Van der Voon and Daniel James finished with a flying final game to capture the title.

Bruce Scott was amazed with the talent on show and said it gave him a lot of players to chose from for the South Canterbury team.

Top 16

Mark Buist, Paul Casware (Bowls Papanui) 13; Tony Lucas, Brendon Castle (Redcliffs) 11; Gus Hurrell and Russ Ward (Hampstead) 13; Carolyn Darby, Mel Reid (Temuka) 10; Jane Allan, Murray Kiely (Akaroa) 16; Jono Radka, Paul Moris (Redcliffs) 9; Paul Brohan (Kia Toa), Andrew Bell (West End) 14; Gareth Young, Andy Cowan (Geraldine) 11; Jock O'Conner, Craig Kellett (Hampstead) 17; Jason Rhodes (Waimate), Kieran Aker (Geraldine) 11; Steve Bryce, Simon Moriety (Lincoln) 17; Nigel Mobberley (West End), Jason Browning (Kia Toa) 7; Seddon Jury, Adan Stone (Dunsandel) 16; Logan McBrydie (Woolston Park), Bronson Kellett (Hampstead) 12; Rodney Downes, Steve Daly (Papanui Club) 16; Paul Roser (Burnside), Scott McAulay (Redcliff) 7.

Last eight: Buist 11, Hurrell 10; Allan 18, Brohan 5; Kellett 15, Bryce 11; Downs 16, Jury 15. Semi-final: Buist 16, Allan 13; Kellett 13, Down 10. Final: Buist 14, Kellett 6.

Plate quarter-final: Darby 13, Lucas 8; Radka 15, Young 2; Mobberley 12, Rhodes 11; Roser 8, McBrydie 7. Plate semi final: Darby 9, Radka 7; Mobberley 12, Roser 10. Plate final: Darby 12, Mobberley 9.

Special plate semifinal: Brohan 17, Hurrell 7; Bryce 10, Jury 9. Special plate final: Bryce 13, Brohan 5.

Division two: 1st Dean Matheson, John Aitcheson (Outram) five wins 25 ends; 2nd Paul Veitch, Greg Hughes (Papanui Club) 3.5 wins 25 ends; 3rd Anthony Holland, Mick Ross (Temuka) three wins 29 ends.

Division three: 1st Kane Matheson, Jacob Potiki-Tagg (Kaikorai Valley) four wins 34 ends; 2nd Jason and Tracey Wheal (Waikiwi) four wins 32 ends; 3rd Clayton Gyde, Paul Bake (Mandeville) four wins 31 ends.

Division four: 1st A J Van Der Voon, Daniel James (Arrowtown) four wins 30 ends; 2nd Nathan Sheppard, Dion Glenie (Waimate) four wins 26 ends; 3rd Steve and Marg May (Kia Toa) three wins 30 ends. — Ritchie Kerr