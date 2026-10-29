The Temuka bowling club held the 2 bowl triples over Labour Weekend at the Temuka green.

With a strong field of 32 teams the bowlers played for positions on Saturday, to see what sections they would be in.

The players played on steady greens, and the teams played some amazing bowls.

In the top section they played for the Geoff Taylor trophy and there was only one team with four wins; the composite team of Dave Carey, Scott Fisher and Na Katae took the event out in style.

Section 1: 1st Dave Carey, Scott Fisher, Na Katae — 4 wins; 2nd Murray Glassey, Simon Lord, Rich Ansley — 3 wins 22 ends; 3rd Ian and Pam McKay, Mata Frankhun — 3 wins 20 ends.

Section 2: 1st Alan Wilkinson’s team 23 ends; 2nd Ken Darby’s team 21 ends.

Section 3: 1st Lyn Wilkie’s team 3 wins 27 ends; 2nd Bernie Morton’s team 3 wins 24 ends.

Section 4: 1st Ray Smythe 3 wins 29 ends; 2nd John Cudworths 3 wins 27 ends. — Richie Kerr