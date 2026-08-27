Strong primary sector returns and widespread growth across most industries is being attributed to a positive 2% lift for the Timaru District in the June quarter.

The figures released last week by Infometrics show the district tracking ahead of the national GDP growth figure of 1.7% and the consumer spending is up 3.4%, well above the national tally of 0.6%.

Tourism economic activity for the region is also tracking very positively, with growth of 4.9% in visitor spending over the past year and a rise in guest nights of 4.7%.

In a statement, Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said the consumer figures showed that households were spending again for day-to-day items, but larger purchases, such as new cars, were a little more limited and new dwelling consents were light for the region.

“It’s been a good year for some of our farmers, with lamb prices up 30% and beef up 27%, and these positive results have a flow on effect to the wider community.

“We’re also encouraged by the visitor economy growth and believe the push for international visitors through the government funding of various Boost campaigns has made a difference.

“Timaru has been part of a national campaign targeting North America and an upper half of the South Island campaign targeting Australia.”

Timaru’s unemployment rate experienced a small drop to 3.7%, down from 4.4% in the previous 12 months.

“This quarter’s numbers back up the advocacy we commenced a week ago,” Mr Davenport said.

“Our GDP growth is again outpacing the national average and unemployment remains well below it — this isn’t a one-off, it’s the pattern.

“South Canterbury keeps delivering, on a fraction of the infrastructure investment and recognition other regions get. The data keeps making our case for us.

“Overall, the economic report shows our district is well-positioned for longer-term growth, with our agricultural and manufacturing sectors creating a strong base on which we can grow.” — Allied Media