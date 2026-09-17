The 54th annual exhibition of the South Canterbury Pottery Group is set to open at the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Saturday.

Titled “Metamorphosis”, the exhibition brings together around 80 works by student and established local potters, along with pieces from six guest artists.

Together, they showcase the breadth of ceramic practice in South Canterbury today, from functional everyday pottery to sculptural and experimental work.

This year’s pieces were chosen by guest selector Duncan Shearer, a studio potter based at Rahu Road Pottery in Karangahake, near Paeroa in the Waikato.

Mr Shearer took up pottery at age 16 with Auckland Studio Potters.

He graduated with a bachelor of 3-D design majoring in ceramics from UNITEC in 1998 and has held leadership roles with both Auckland Studio Potters and the Waikato Society of Potters.

He now produces wheel-thrown, wood-fired functional pottery and teaches workshops in throwing, glazing and kiln firing.

“Clay is a wonderfully responsive material and every maker has their own way of working with it,” Mr Shearer said, in a statement.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the different ideas and approaches in this year’s entries, and the range of work made the selection process particularly rewarding.”

The exhibition’s title reflects the transformation at the heart of the craft, clay reshaped from raw earth and fired into something new, as well as the evolving skills and practice of the makers themselves.

Group president Janie Annear said reaching a 54th exhibition was a significant milestone for the group.

“It reflects the enthusiasm and commitment of our members and gives us a chance to share what we have been making with the wider community.”

Aigantighe exhibitions curator Izzy Hillman said the gallery was proud to continue its long-running partnership with the pottery group.

“Metamorphosis is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the depth and diversity of ceramic practice in the region, from emerging makers through to established artists.”

Works throughout the exhibition are available for purchase at a range of price points, giving visitors the chance to take home a piece of local craftsmanship.

“Metamorphosis” opens to the public on Saturday at noon and runs until October 11. — Allied Media